Everton's Richarlison (7) and Sheffield United's Chris Basham compete for the ball during the English Premier League match at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England on Monday, July 20, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Regan
Sheffield United's European hopes fade in loss to Everton

By Reuters Time of article published 7h ago

SHEFFIELD – Sheffield United's Europa League qualification hopes took a huge hammer blow after a second-half goal from Richarlison guided Everton to a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Monday.

The visitors broke the deadlock straight after halftime when Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick was headed in by Brazilian forward Richarlison for his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

The result leaves United eighth in the table on 54 points from 37 games, two points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Crystal Palace later on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 11th in the standings after their first win in five league games.

