Sheffield United's European hopes fade in loss to Everton
SHEFFIELD – Sheffield United's Europa League qualification hopes took a huge hammer blow after a second-half goal from Richarlison guided Everton to a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Monday.
The visitors broke the deadlock straight after halftime when Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick was headed in by Brazilian forward Richarlison for his 15th goal in all competitions this season.
The result leaves United eighth in the table on 54 points from 37 games, two points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Crystal Palace later on Monday.
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 11th in the standings after their first win in five league games.
FT. A well-deserved three points on the road. UTT!— Everton (@Everton) July 20, 2020
⚔️ 0-1 🔵 #SHUEVE pic.twitter.com/JG7Dei911R
Reuters
📝 | "Oh, for 3,000 Evertonians going berserk."— Everton (@Everton) July 20, 2020
An away win without you, but for you. Our match report from Bramall Lane... #SHUEVE