Shock as Chelsea sack Mauricio Pochettino after just one season in charge

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after just one season in charge, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. "Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways," Chelsea said in a statement.

Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.” Club statement: Mauricio Pochettino

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2024 Pochettino’s backroom staff - Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino - will also leave the club. “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come,” Pochettino said in the statement.