Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester City but striker Sergio Aguero and centre back John Stones are both fit again, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Silva and Stones picked up knocks in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United on Dec. 7, while Aguero, who has scored 13 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, has not played since Nov. 23.
"Aguero and Stones had training sessions. Silva, no," Guardiola told a news conference.
Leicester are second, four points above third-placed City, and Guardiola said he was not surprised to see the Foxes doing so well.
"Last season I had the feeling they'd fight for the top four and it's happened, they're a fantastic team," the Spaniard said.