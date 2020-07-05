Sissoko urges patience with Spurs' record signing Ndombele

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur should be patient with Tanguy Ndombele and give him time to fulfil his potential after making the switch to the Premier League last year, his team mate Moussa Sissoko has said.

Ndombele, 23, was signed in the close season for a club record £54 million ($67 million) but has failed to impress, with manager Jose Mourinho even singling him out for criticism before the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Frenchman has played only 19 minutes since the season's restart last month and Sissoko said he was also in a similar position when he arrived at the London club as a then-record signing in 2016.

"Maybe because I am like his big brother, I am a good example because nothing was easy for me at the beginning," Sissoko, 30, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"Tanguy's first season has not been easy for a lot of reasons, but I speak with him nearly every day. I play with him in the national team, so I know him very well.