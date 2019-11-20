English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur named Jose Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday, replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.
Here is some reaction to the return of the Portuguese manager to club soccer after being dismissed by Manchester United last December:
SPURS GREAT PAUL GASCOIGNE
"Mourinho is a unbelievable manager, if I was a Tottenham player I would be delighted knowing he was coming in. I don't think it'll take him long to win round the dressing room. If I was a player I'd look at what he's won, the emotions that he incites in players ... he's a manager I'd play for.