LONDON – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect the club to sign more players before the transfer window closes on Friday, despite being linked with a late swoop for Bournemouth striker Joshua King.
United have been looking for a short-term replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford, and King played under Solskjaer in United's reserve team, but failed to make a breakthrough to the senior squad.
“I don't think we'll do any more business. I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. I am happy with the ones I have here,” Solskjaer told a news conference.