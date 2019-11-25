SHEFFIELD - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the fighting spirit his players showed to battle back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at Sheffield United pleased him, but rued another poor overall performance in their 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane.
Solskjaer's side looked dead and buried after trailing 2-0 at halftime on Sunday, having been completely out-played by the newly-promoted side.
However, three goals in seven minutes from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford turned the match on its head, and put the visitors on course for a victory similar to the comeback wins of Alex Ferguson's tenure.
The home side were not done, though, with Oli McBurnie levelling in stoppage time to deny Manchester United a second away league win of the season, and leaving Solskjaer with mixed emotions.
"It was a very poor performance," Solskjaer said. "To be honest, I’m thinking back to Everton (defeat in April) because that team gave up and this team didn’t. So when we turned it round it’s a great answer to get from the boys.