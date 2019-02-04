Kickoff in the PSG Ligue 1 match was 8pm UK time, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went quickly through his post-match routine before boarding a plane. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hot-footed it from the King Power Stadium 20 minutes after the final whistle to catch a flight to France to scout Paris-Saint Germain. Manchester United face PSG at Old Trafford in the Champions League a week tomorrow, and Solskjaer wanted to watch Thomas Tuchel’s side first-hand against Lyon.

Kickoff in the Ligue 1 match was 8pm UK time, so Solskjaer went quickly through his post-match routine before boarding a plane.

The last-16 tie against PSG promises to be an enthralling contest, and United enter it in fine form, this result making it nine wins from 10 since Solskjaer took charge.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal on his 100th Premier League appearance, with Paul Pogba sending a brilliant pass over Leicester’s defence.

It is the third time the pair have combined to score under Solskjaer.

Only Bournemouth’s David Brooks and Josh King have linked for more goals in the same period.

“Good players make each other better,” said Solskjaer. “It was a fantastic pass by Paul.”

Solskjaer praised Rashford for responding well after missing an earlier chance from four yards.

“Against a Schmeichel you would think you might want to try through his legs, but it was a great finish, and the kid is improving and improving,” added Solskjaer.

“Marcus has played a lot of games and he got a dead leg earlier on, but he struggled through, so well done.”

United made mistakes later in the game and Leicester nearly equalised.

“Second half I thought we were more concerned about the result than the performance, and it showed,” Solskjaer said.

“We never strung passes together, we didn’t control the game as much as I’d like, but we’re away with three points, which is a great reaction after last week’s disappointment against Burnley.

“When you’re 1-0 up, anything can happen in that box, and I think Harry Maguire has a magnet on his head, because it always dropped to him.

“We know we’ve got plenty of things to work on, and I think we’ll see that progression in the next few weeks, because it’s going to be a tough and enjoyable February.”

Solskjaer also defended Alexis Sanchez, who had a quiet game and wasted some good attacking openings.

“I don’t think there’s any problem with his confidence, I thought he did well,” he said.

"It was a graft. We knew it was going to be a tough game."



Claude Puel was frustrated at the result, and the fact that Leicester have conceded a goal inside the first 11 minutes in each of their last five games.

“We had a lot of chances without finding the clinical edge,” he said.

