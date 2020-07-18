Solskjaer likens United's attack to Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likened the club’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez.

Rashford and Martial have drawn comparison to Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke in recent months. But Solskjaer, who played alongside Cole and Yorke during his career.

"With regards to Yorke, Cole, Sheringham and Solskjaer, I think Martial and Rashford are creating their own little relationship. I think it's a different type, of course, because they're playing in different positions; more rotating, more like the Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez one, with Mason in there of course,” Solskjaer said according to the Manchester Evening News.

"We just want them to find their own way of playing, so very happy with the contribution of the two of them."

Both Rashford and Martial have scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, while 18-year-old Greenwood has surpassed all expectations and found the back of the net 16 times.