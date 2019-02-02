Anthony Martial has been given a challenge by his United manager. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Anthony Martial to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps after signing a £200,000-a-week contract to stay at Manchester United.

‘It’s up to any player if you make a decision on how to develop your own career,’ said Solskjaer.

‘Cristiano was the best at it, the way he has changed since he came to United to now.

‘When you sit him down and talk to him, for example, about Cristiano’s career, what he’s made of his career and how he’s got there, I think Anthony just said, “If I can be a part of this, I’d like to”. I’ve been here for 15 years as coach, player, now manager, and I know how much this club can give to your career. I’m just being honest with him that this was the best place to be.

‘I believe, and the club believes, we have a top player. He can achieve a lot. I’ve not seen many players with the quick feet and skills in the last third that he has, so we’re going to build his career and hopefully he’ll grab the chance with both hands. He’s got fantastic potential.

‘He’s had ups and downs, of course, but now he knows he’s going to stay here.’

Solskjaer hopes Martial will be fit to face Leicester tomorrow after missing the midweek draw with Burnley.

Daily Mail