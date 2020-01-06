MANCHESTER – Manchester City's Pep Guardiola believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stamped his authority at Manchester United with a fresh tactical approach but said the Norwegian will need more time to build a squad capable of winning titles.
United have struggled for consistency in Solskjaer's first full season as manager and have won just two Premier League games since beating City last month.
The defeat to Arsenal on New Year's Day left United five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but Guardiola has seen signs of United players finally translating Solskjaer's gameplans onto the pitch.
"Ole has started seeing the team he wanted – that's my feeling," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City's League Cup semi-final first-leg against United on Tuesday.
"Even the last (league) game against Arsenal, that they lost, we saw what they want.