Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts that “there is a reason” why Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the Manchester United job next summer as he prepares to take on the Tottenham boss at Wembley on Sunday. Although caretaker manager Solskjaer wants to convince the Old Trafford hierarchy to hand him the role permanently after five straight wins in charge, Pochettino continues to be touted as the favourite.

“He’s done a very good job,” said Solskjaer. “The speculation is there for a reason, because he’s done well, but it’s not my job to rate different managers. My focus is on me and my team.”

The Norwegian hopes to cut the 10-point gap between United and Spurs as he chases a top-four place. To do that, he will have to mastermind United’s first away win over their opponents since 2012.

He confirmed that Paul Pogba will be available after recovering from a leg injury on the club’s training camp in Dubai this week.

“He looked okay towards the end, so he’ll be fit,” said Solskjaer. “He did have some problems, but came through the last couple of sessions well. We have had tests.

“Newcastle away is a test and the first game at Cardiff – how everyone reacted – is a test.

“The first home game, with the crowd, is a test. Every single game you get tested, but this is against a top, top side.

“If we want to go closer and get past them, we need a good performance. You always adapt to any opponent. But we need to attack teams, that is our strength – going forward, attacking. We have to.

“Every single day and every single game we will get more understanding about how we want to play. There are always things to work on – the relationship between players, the cohesion.

“Dubai was very good. We had four good days of training, so the boys enjoyed it. We got a few principles down, they worked hard, and I think they enjoyed working hard.”

