Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says every manager would want his job but he feels no extra pressure after Mauricio Pochettino became available following his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur.
Pochettino, who was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday and replaced by former United manager Jose Mourinho, was linked with the Old Trafford job by British media following the Portuguese's departure last season.
Solskjaer, however, was eventually given the job on a permanent basis in March after impressing in an interim role.
United have struggled for consistency under Solskjaer this season with the club seventh in the table having collected 16 points from 12 matches but the 46-year-old said he was not worried about his job or Pochettino's availability.
"It doesn't bother me at all. I've got the best job in the world," Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Sheffield United.