Solskjaer says FA Cup semi-final schedule not fair

LONDON – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is unfair that Chelsea have 48 hours more to prepare for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between the teams.

United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League later on Thursday while Chelsea head into the encounter having beat Norwich City on Tuesday.

"There is a concern that they've had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It's not fair," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We spoke about fair scheduling going into this restart. I have to think about Thursday. We have to win that one and then let's pick up the pieces after that."