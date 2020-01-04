Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shakes David de Gea's hand following their Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

MANCHESTER – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba's agent was wrong to publicly disrespect the club and said he will discuss the situation with his midfielder. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola told an Italian newspaper that he would no longer send his players to United – "a club out of touch with reality" – and that they would even ruin the career of "Diego Maradona and Pele" if they moved to Old Trafford now.

When asked if agents should be offering their opinions on clubs, Solskjaer said: "No. I can speak to Paul Pogba about it.

"I don't think I should talk to – or about – agents that talk about us.

"But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players – not the opposite way around. It is not agents' players, it is our players."