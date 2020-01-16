In-form striker Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.
Rashford, scorer of 14 league goals this season, injured his back after coming on as a substitute in United's FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
"He'll be tested in the next few days -- we have to see for Sunday," Solskjaer told a news conference.
"I didn't want to play him (against Wolves). I think he got a knock, a knee or something, in his back, but he's been struggling for a little while.
"That's why we've kept him away (from starting against Wolves), but we needed the win. He was involved in the goal, so that was a positive, but it backfired."