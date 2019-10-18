LONDON – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead the club, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has told the club's staff.
United have made their worst start to a season in 30 years, with nine points from eight games leaving them 12th, 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.
The 20-times top-flight champions meet Liverpool on Sunday and Solskjaer's future has been in doubt.
But Woodward said the former United striker was doing the right things required by the club.
"Ole's vision maps exactly to the core three football objectives we have," Woodward told the annual meeting for more than 400 Old Trafford employees.