Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to become rhe permanent manager this week. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

Manchester United are close to appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager.

United were remaining tight-lipped last night, but it’s understood thy could confirm Solskjaer as full-time boss this week.

The 46-year-old Norwegian has won 14 of his 19 games as caretaker manager since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

United have always maintained that a decision would be made before the end of the season, but an announcement could come earlier to end any speculation.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic echoed the feelings among the players when he called for Solskjaer and his No 2 Mike Phelan to be appointed, working with assistant coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

‘I think he’s a great manager,’ said Matic. ‘I will be happy if he stays and I hope he will.

‘But you have to say also that with Mike, Michael and Kieran, they work very well together. It’s not only Ole.’

Solskjaer has been spending time with his family in Norway during the international break while Phelan travelled to Australia in his role as sporting director for Central Coast Mariners.

‘It’s just a case of seeing how things develop over the next couple of months,’ said Phelan.

‘The season is coming to an end in Australia, so once decisions are made back over in England then I think we’ll open those discussions again with the Mariners.’

