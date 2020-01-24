LONDON – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced he will be given time to complete his rebuilding project at Old Trafford and said he retains the backing of the club hierarchy.
Solskjaer has come under increased pressure after back-to-back Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Burnley left them six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot.
Ahead of United's FA Cup fourth round match against Tranmere Rovers on Sunday, Solskjaer said there would be no “quick fix” to improve their form.
“We can't react to all the noise outside,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.
“There'll be criticism, you've got to take it. You've got to be stronger mentally. I am, the club is, the staff are very strong mentally and we're sticking to what we believe in and I've got full faith.”