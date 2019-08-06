“He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience,” Roy Hodgson said about Gary Cahill. Photo: Reuters

LONDON – Former England defender Gary Cahill says he is excited by the challenge of playing for Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal having left Chelsea this summer after seven-and-a-half years, in which time he won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for me to continue my career in the Premier League, and to play in a good, exciting team,” Cahill told the Crystal Palace website.

“There are some very exciting, talented players here. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he was delighted to have the experience of Cahill in his ranks.

“He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience,” Hodgson said.

“Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset, and I’m so happy to be working with him again.”

dpa