Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates his goal against Norwich City on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League as Son Heung-min's late header earned them an unconvincing 2-1 victory over bottom club Norwich City on Wednesday.

Dele Alli had given Tottenham a first-half lead but an enterprising Norwich side hit back after the break through Teemu Pukki's penalty and looked capable of a surprise win.