LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League as Son Heung-min's late header earned them an unconvincing 2-1 victory over bottom club Norwich City on Wednesday.
Dele Alli had given Tottenham a first-half lead but an enterprising Norwich side hit back after the break through Teemu Pukki's penalty and looked capable of a surprise win.
But, somewhat against the run of play, South Korean Son nodded home from point-blank range in the 79th minute to earn Tottenham a first victory in five league games.
Jose: "We have to kill opponents off when we are better than them. If not, we have the risk."