Son rises again as Amazon Prime keeps watchful eye on Spurs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Amazon Prime’s cameras are continuing to film at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground amid the coronavirus pandemic as Jose Mourinho and his players returned to work yesterday. They captured Son Heung-min reporting for duty after 14 days of self-isolation following his trip to South Korea for surgery on his fractured forearm. Unlike Arsenal and Chelsea, Tottenham’s squad have not been told to stay away from their training base, and tailored sessions are being held as normal. Amazon paid around £10 million for their fly-on-the-wall documentary this season, which will show the firing of Mauricio Pochettino and hiring of Mourinho. When the 57-year-old Portuguese was appointed in November, a camera crew was invited to capture his first day in the job in its entirety.

That will feature in the first episode of the eight-part All or Nothing series, and Amazon insiders say they can barely believe their luck this season. They caught the aftermath of Eric Dier climbing into the stands to confront a fan following Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich on penalties.

There was also a Carabao Cup defeat by League Two Colchester in September, and a 7-2 Champions League loss at home to Bayern Munich in October.

Jose Mourinho - Fixed, unmanned cameras capture players and staff going about their daily business in communal areas and offices. Photo: Filip Singer/EPA

Now they are documenting how Tottenham cope with the coronavirus crisis, with all fixtures in the Premier League suspended until April due to the pandemic.

As well as having a crew at the training ground, fixed, unmanned cameras capture players and staff going about their daily business in communal areas and offices.

Manchester City also granted access to cameras in their changing room during their title-winning 2017-18 season, in which they topped the Premier League with 100 points.

Daily Mail