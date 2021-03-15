Son’s out, guns out ... Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho loses attacking weapon

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal and manager Jose Mourinho said the injury is a result of playing too many games.

The 28-year-old South Korean pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring issue after chasing a pass and was replaced by Erik Lamela, who netted the opener for Spurs after 33 minutes.

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette hit back for Arsenal to seal the win.

"I don't know how long it is. It's muscular. Muscular is usually not easy," Mourinho told reporters, adding that the problem was caused by playing too much.

Son has started all 28 of Spurs' league matches this season, scoring 13 goals. He also featured in nine Europa League matches and four domestic Cup game.