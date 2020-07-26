Southampton come from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1

SOUTHAMPTON – Sheffield United's hopes of finishing their season on a high were dashed when they were beaten 3-1 by Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The result meant Chris Wilder's Blades finished ninth in the standings, still their best ever finish in the Premier League. Southampton, who were in the relegation zone earlier this season, ended their campaign in 11th place.

John Lundstram fired the Blades into the lead in the 26th minute when the Southampton defence failed to clear a cross, allowing the midfielder to take an uncontested shot through the legs of Alex McCarthy.

But Southampton's Che Adams scored the equaliser five minutes after the restart against his former club when he took a quick shot on the run which took both defender John Egan and goalkeeper Dean Henderson by surprise.

Adams' quick reactions were on display again in the 71st minute when he was first to pounce on a blocked shot, pulling the trigger to fire a shot past Henderson to give the Saints the lead.