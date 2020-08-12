Southampton sign defender Salisu from Valladolid

SOUTHAMPTON - Southampton have signed Ghanaian centre back Mohammed Salisu from La Liga side Real Valladolid on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances for Valladolid across all competitions last season as they finished 13th in La Liga.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that Southampton paid Valladolid a fee worth £10.9 million ($14.2 million) to sign the defender.

"Southampton is a club with a very rich history in developing young players, so it is a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player," Salisu told the club website.

Salisu joined Valladolid's youth set-up in 2017, playing for the Spanish club's reserve side before being promoted to the first team.