LONDON – Arsenal have signed Southampton defender Cedric Soares on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Friday.
The Portuguese fullback, whose Southampton contract expires at the end of the campaign, has made 138 appearances since joining the south coast club in 2015.
The 28-year-old becomes Arsenal's second signing in the January transfer window following the arrival of Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo.
