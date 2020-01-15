Southampton striker Danny Ings has fired himself on to Gareth Southgate’s radar as the England manager ponders Harry Kane’s replacement for the March internationals.
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, 24, is also in Southgate’s thoughts ahead of the games against Italy and Denmark at Wembley.
Kane misses out after hamstring surgery last week, and Ings, 27 — who has one England cap from 2015 — is a contender.
With 16 goals in 24 appearances, his form has alerted Southgate, who will almost certainly not consider a comeback for Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.