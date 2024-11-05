Independent Online
Sporting director Edu Gaspar dumps Arsenal, set for Nottingham Forest move

FILE - Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar says his decision to leave Arsenal was ‘incredibly difficult’. Picture: Ricardo Botelho / Brazil Photo Press via AFP

Published Nov 5, 2024

Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar resigned on Monday, citing his desire to "pursue a different challenge" after spearheading the Gunners' revival in recent years.

The former midfielder, who was part of the Arsenal side that last won the Premier League in 2003/04, was installed as the club's first technical director in 2019.

The 46-year-old played a key role in the appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager later that year.

Reports suggest the Brazilian could be set for a role working for Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos.

"This was an incredibly hard decision to make," Edu said in a statement on Arsenal's website.

"I've loved working with so many great colleagues across our men's, women's and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 4, 2024

"Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best."

Edu arrived back in London five years ago after spells as sporting director at Corinthians and a similar role with the Brazilian national team.

He oversaw a clear out of ageing stars such as Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make way for a younger squad that has thrived under Arteta's leadership, albeit with little silverware to show for it.

Arsenal have not won a trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2020, but finished second to Manchester City in each of the past two Premier League seasons.

AFP

Related Topics:

arsenal fcsoccerepl