Spurs agree deal with Saints to sign Hojbjerg, sell Walker-Peters - reports

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal in principle with Southampton to sign Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with full back Kyle Walker-Peters going the other way, British media reported on Tuesday.

Hojbjerg is set to move for a fee in the region of £15 million ($19.60 million) while right back Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton on loan in January, will make a permanent switch for £12 million, according to Sky Sports.

Hojbjerg, who moved to the Premier League from Bayern Munich in 2016, was stripped of the Saints captaincy in June when the 23-year-old made his intention to leave the south-coast club clear to manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Walker-Peters, who is also 23 and moved to Saints for more first team action, has played 10 times in the Premier League under Hasenhuettl since his loan move earlier this year.