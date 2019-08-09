Ryan Sessegnon is one of Spurs new signings. Photo: @championsleague via Twitter

LONDON – Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton all delved into the market on Thursday as the Premier League's transfer deadline day saw many big names moving clubs for big money. Watford broke their transfer record while striker Andy Carroll returned to Newcastle and champions Manchester City added Scott Carson to their goalkeeping ranks.

Everton spent the most on a single player, forking out around 40 million pounds (50 million dollars) for Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi in a move that was completed just before the deadline and announced shortly afterwards.

"Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton," manager Marco Silva told the club's website.

While Iwobi left Arsenal, the Gunners snapped up a couple of late signings to boost their squad going into the new season.

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney signed a long-term deal as he moved south of the border from Celtic in a deal worth 25 million pounds.

David Luiz swapped west London for north London in a surprise move, costing Arsenal a reported 8 million pounds.

Tottenham added two players to their ranks, spending 25 million pounds on Fulham midfielder Ryan Sessegnon and bringing Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on a season-long loan.

Striker Andy Carroll is a Newcastle player again, eight and a half years after leaving the club.

The 30-year-old signed an initial one-year deal on a free transfer from West Ham, having originally left Newcastle for Liverpool.

And Carroll joined Sweden full back Emil Krafth at Newcastle after the 25-year-old signed a four-year deal, moving from French club Amiens.

dpa