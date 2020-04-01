Spurs confident talisman Kane is going nowhere

LONDON - Tottenham face a major battle to keep Harry Kane this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

But the club remain confident of retaining their £200million-rated striker given what they expect to be a subdued transfer window due to coronavirus.

Kane cast doubt over his Spurs future on Sunday, admitting he wouldn’t just stay at the club ‘for the sake of it’.

That uncertainty over his future did not come as a surprise to Tottenham, who are aware of the 26-year-old’s growing agitation. Kane does not have a winner’s medal and has spoken of his desire to win trophies. Spurs reached last season's Champions League final, but were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.