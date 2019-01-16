Spurs defender Serge Aurier, centre, missed the Manchester United game after being arrested by police the day before. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP

LONDON – Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to his home near London, but released without charge, reports said on Wednesday. Sky Sports News reported that the Ivory Coast international, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and missed Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United at Wembley the following day.

Police issued a statement to AFP, saying: “A 26-year-old man... was arrested on suspicion of ABH (actual bodily harm), and has been released with no further action.”

A Tottenham spokesman quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper said: “We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend. The player was released without charge.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who has played 12 times for Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side this season, received a suspended two-month prison sentence after an assault on a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in 2016.

He was also suspended by PSG for making a homophobic slur against former coach Laurent Blanc in a social media video.

AFP