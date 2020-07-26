Spurs' Dier says abuse from supporters must be taken more seriously

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier says the culture of abuse from spectators in soccer is a massive problem and authorities need to take stricter action against offenders.

Dier, 26, was banned for four games and fined by the FA over a confrontation with a Spurs fan after the London side's defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round in March.

Following the penalty shootout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, video footage showed Dier climbing over seats and confronting a home supporter before he was restrained by security guards and other fans.

"It's a massive problem," the England international said. "It's a massive problem in society in general because of social media, football stadiums, sports stadiums in general.

"It needs to be looked at much more seriously and there needs to be much more repercussions. It is being addressed, but it needs to be addressed even more.