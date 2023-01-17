London — A spectator has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following last weekend's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.
Joseph Watts, 35, has been accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Premier League leaders Arsenal's 2-0 win.
Absolutely disgusting how Aaron Ramsdale is treated in this video. @FA Protect your players. pic.twitter.com/9K9HDway55— george (@StokeyyG2) January 15, 2023
Watts, of Hackney, north London, was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on February 17.
Following Sunday's incident, England's governing Football Association "strongly condemned" the incident, while Tottenham insisted "violence in any form has no place in football".
Arsenal's victory left them eight points clear at the top of the table.
AFP