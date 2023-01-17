Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Spurs fan charged with assault on Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is held back by teammates after being attacked by a Tottenham Hotspur fan after their North London derby win on Sunday

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is held back by teammates after being attacked by a Tottenham Hotspur fan after their North London derby win on Sunday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Published 1h ago

London — A spectator has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following last weekend's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

Joseph Watts, 35, has been accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Premier League leaders Arsenal's 2-0 win.

Watts, of Hackney, north London, was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on February 17.

More on this

Following Sunday's incident, England's governing Football Association "strongly condemned" the incident, while Tottenham insisted "violence in any form has no place in football".

Arsenal's victory left them eight points clear at the top of the table.

AFP

