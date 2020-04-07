Spurs fans urge club to emulate Liverpool

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's fans are urging the club to follow Liverpool's move and reverse its decision to make use of a government scheme to pay furloughed staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May to protect jobs, and chairman Daniel Levy said on March 31 that the club planned to use the government's furlough scheme where appropriate.

Liverpool reversed its decision to furlough some non-playing staff, and club CEO Peter Moore apologised to fans on Monday after facing sharp criticism from the government as well as supporters.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust said the Premier League club's decision to use the government scheme, where employers can claim for 80% of furloughed staff's monthly wages up to £2 500 per month - was harming its reputation.

"We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial - pause and rethink," it said on Twitter. "We are now saying it clearly and in public - do not further damage the club's reputation, listen to your fans."