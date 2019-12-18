Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane.
Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino last month with Tottenham struggling in 14th place, but four wins in five league matches under the Portuguese have lifted them to fifth, three points behind Chelsea.
"We have the momentum at the moment. But next weekend is the big one," Kane told British media.
"If we can win and push into the top four, we have fixtures over the Christmas period we feel we can definitely win."
After Chelsea, Spurs host 13th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day before a Dec. 28 trip to Norwich City (19th) and a New Year's Day meeting with Southampton (18th).