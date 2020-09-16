Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Gareth Bale, says agent

BENGALURU - Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club.

Bale made over 200 appearances for Premier League Spurs between 2007 and 2013, scoring 56 goals with 58 assists before his then world record move to Real for R1 944 746 000,00 ($118.46 million).

The 31-year-old has scored over 100 goals for the Madrid side and won numerous trophies, including four Champions League titles, but was give limited playing time under Zinedine Zidane towards the end of last season's La Liga triumph.

"Gareth still loves Spurs," his agent Jonathan Barnett told the BBC on Tuesday. "We are talking (Spurs, Real and Bale's camp). It's where he wants to be."

Bale endured his worst season at the Spanish club in 2019-20 with only three goals in all competitions and admitted earlier this month that he would consider a return to the Premier League if Real allow him to end his stint in Spain.