Spurs' Jose Mourinho urges England counterpart Southgate to protect Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Harry Kane would play in their Europa League last-16 second leg against Dinamo Zagreb and urged England boss Gareth Southgate to avoid playing the striker in all three World Cup qualifiers.

Spurs lead the Croatian side 2-0 from the first leg and Mourinho said he was not going to gamble on their progress to the quarter-finals by benching their top goal scorer.

Kane has already made over 40 appearances this season despite missing a few games due to an ankle injury and Mourinho urged caution with England playing San Marino, Albania and Poland during the international break later this month.

"Kane is going to play. The game is open and it's an important game so he plays for us," Mourinho told reporters.

"I cannot do Gareth's work. They have good communication I hope between them without me in the middle, they can find some compromise to protect the player a little bit."