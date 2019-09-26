LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur deserve to be criticised for a lacklustre start to the season which should serve as a wake-up call, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.
Spurs, who play the Argentine's former team Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, dropped to seventh with eight points from six games after losing 2-1 at Leicester City last weekend. They trail leaders Liverpool by 10 points.
Pochettino's problems were compounded on Wednesday when this side were knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by fourth-tier Colchester United and the 47-year-old said the supporters were right to be incensed.
"During my five years it has all been praise for Tottenham. Now we deserve to be criticised and we accept that," he told reporters. "The fans are right to criticise... Sometimes critics can make you realise you need to wake up.
"You need to accept the criticism... Damage has happened that we need to fix. We are, at the moment, fixing problems to try to be better and get the results we expect. To win the games.