Tottenham Hotspur boss, Jose Mourinho has called for a collective effort to plug their leaky defence which has conceded "cheap goals" in his first four matches in charge of the club.
Since Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino last month, Spurs have conceded eight goals in all competitions, with the north London club failing to keep a single clean sheet.
"We have to sort out our defence. We have conceded two goals in every match, we are conceding cheap goals," Mourinho told a news conference on the eve of Saturday's home match in the league against Burnley.
"We have to work on it but it is hard, as we had a recovery day yesterday and we play tomorrow. To analyse, to comment and to coach in a meeting room helps, so hopefully we'll get some positive things after the negative things.
"It's not the defence, it's the defensive process. I'm not looking at individual players. There are 11 players on the pitch."