LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has conceded it will not be easy to compete on domestic and European fronts without a regular striker but said the club will not look to spend big on a forward to meet short-term objectives.
With Harry Kane sidelined until April, Spurs have been linked with a number of goalscorers in the January window, including Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, Real Sociedad's Willian Jose and Krzysztof Piatek - who has secured a move to Hertha Berlin.
Although he would have preferred to add another striker, Mourinho claimed he was “happy” with Spurs' transfer business in January.
“I cannot hide,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday. “If I say it's easy to play three competitions without a striker, I'm going to lie. I cannot lie. You know that's important for us.
“If it's not possible, it's not possible. For me the great thing is that we're all together on this at the club.