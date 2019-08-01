Mauricio Pochettino had an outburst over transfers. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

Tottenham have no plans to change Mauricio Pochettino’s job title – despite his stunning outburst.

During the club’s trip to Germany, the Spurs boss suggested his role should be that of a coach, and not a manager, adding that he was ‘not in charge’ when it comes to transfers.

The comments sparked a surge of support among Tottenham fans on social media, many urging chairman Daniel Levy to back his manager in the transfer market ahead of the closing of the window next Thursday.

But insiders at the club have been taken aback by Pochettino’s remarks. It has been disclosed that the Argentinian sits on a four-man panel with chief scout Steve Hitchen, head of coaching and development John McDermott and Levy. And they maintain that Spurs would never buy or sell a player without Pochettino’s consent. There is no intention of changing his job title.

Pochettino had described this transfer window as ‘massive’ for the club’s future. But four players have left the club and only two have arrived, one of those heading out immediately on loan.

The other, Tanguy Ndombele, arrived for a club record £65million from Lyon, but a squad that appeared thin last season remains in need of reinforcement.

‘This type of thing, sell or buy players, extend contract or not: it’s not in my hands, it’s in the club’s hands and in Daniel Levy’s hands,’ Pochettino said following a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in Munich on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Spurs skipper Harry Kane is determined to win some silverware for the club. ‘My goal is to win the Premier League, the FA Cup... a trophy for Spurs,’ he said.

He did so last night, as Tottenham won the Audi Cup through a sudden-death penalty shoot-out after drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich in in the Allianz Stadium.

Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen, after a through pass from Kane, got the Tottenham goals.

But Bayern pegged them back through Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies, with a curler from 25 yards nine minutes from time, forcing the penalty shoot-out. Spurs clinched that 6-5, thanks to two saves from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Daily Mail