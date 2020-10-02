Spurs sign Benfica striker Vinicius on season-long loan

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal from Benfica, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Vinicius was joint top goalscorer in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season with 18 goals in 32 matches.

The 25-year-old finished the campaign with 24 goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Benfica confirmed on Thursday that Spurs will pay €3 million ($3.51 million) in loan fee, with the north London club also holding the option to buy the player for €45 million at the end of the season.

The deal ends Spurs manager Jose Mourinho's search for a goalscorer and provides support to club talisman Harry Kane amid the club's mixed start to the new campaign.