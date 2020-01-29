Spurs sign Dutch winger Bergwijn from PSV









Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs to 2025, the Premier League club said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv on Wednesday. Photo: Pedro Nunes/AP Photo Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs to 2025, the Premier League club said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv on Wednesday. Spurs did not disclose the transfer fee, which British daily The Guardian put at 30 million euros ($33.3 million). The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has made nine appearances for his country, was part of three Eredivisie title-winning squads at PSV and scored 31 goals in 149 appearances. Bergwijn reinforces Spurs boss Jose Mourinho's forward options with England striker Harry Kane out with a long-term hamstring injury. "It's an amazing move for me, an amazing club," Bergwijn told the Tottenham website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv.

"Just look around the training ground, it’s amazing. I just spoke to the manager as well. When I was a young boy I looked up to a coach like Jose Mourinho, now I play for him.

"I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. I watched last season, the team went so far, and I hope this season also."

Spurs reached their first Champions League showpiece last term after beating PSV's Dutch rivals Ajax Amsterdam in the semi-finals but lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

Bergwijn is Tottenham's third signing of the January window, with Portuguese Gedson Fernandes joining on loan from Benfica and fellow midfielder Giovani Lo Celso of Argentina finalising a permanent move from Real Betis after an impressive loan spell.

Reuters