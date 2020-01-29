Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs to 2025, the Premier League club said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv on Wednesday.
Spurs did not disclose the transfer fee, which British daily The Guardian put at 30 million euros ($33.3 million).
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has made nine appearances for his country, was part of three Eredivisie title-winning squads at PSV and scored 31 goals in 149 appearances.
Bergwijn reinforces Spurs boss Jose Mourinho's forward options with England striker Harry Kane out with a long-term hamstring injury.
"It's an amazing move for me, an amazing club," Bergwijn told the Tottenham website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv.