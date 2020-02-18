Son Heung-min will have surgery this week after fracturing his right arm in the weekend's win over Aston Villa. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will have surgery this week after fracturing his right arm in the weekend's win over Aston Villa and is expected to be out for a "number of weeks", the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who scored twice in the 3-2 win, has been the club's primary goalscorer in the absence of injured striker Harry Kane.

The club, who are fifth in the league, gave no timeframe for Son's return. The South Korean has nine goals and seven assists in the league so far this season.

"Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks," the club said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/february/son-injury-update.

Spurs play German side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.