Spurs to maintain social distancing rules as players resume training

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to announce a limited return to training following the suspension of football activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the players respecting social distancing rules as they get back into shape, the club said.

Spurs said a limited number of players will be taking part in each session at their Enfield Training Centre, and there will be no access permitted to any building on site.

"From tomorrow, the club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis," the club said on its website.

"No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the training centre each day.

"Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session," the statement added.