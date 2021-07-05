Spurs want captain Harry Kane to stay, says director Fabio Paratici

Tottenham Hotspur want captain Harry Kane to stay at the club, their new managing director of football Fabio Paratici said, as speculation about the striker's future continues. Kane, who is valued at over $138.26 million, is currently at the European Championship with England, having scored three goals to lead them to the semi-finals where they will play Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Spurs until 2024, but British media said he is keen to leave in order to win major trophies and there are no shortage of interested parties. "Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club," Paratici, who joined Tottenham last month, told Sky Sports.

"I can't wait to watch him play live. .. Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. "I haven't heard from him yet because I don't want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn't seem fair to me. They're focused on their own goals with their national teams."

Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League last season under interim manager Ryan Mason after Jose Mourinho was sacked. They will host champions Manchester City in their opening game of the 2021-22 campaign on Aug. 15. They have hired former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager.