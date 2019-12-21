LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur want Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen to follow centre back Toby Alderweireld by signing new contracts at the Premier League club, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.
Vertonghen's Belgium team mate Alderweireld, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, earlier penned a new contract until 2023. The central defender would have been free to negotiate with foreign clubs next month.
The 30-year-old Alderweireld has been a mainstay in the Spurs defence since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015.
"I couldn't be happier," he told Spurs TV on Friday. "I am honoured to play for this club and am a small piece of getting to the next level."
Spurs became Champions League regulars under former manager Mauricio Pochettino and challenged for major honours but failed to win a trophy during the Argentine's five-year reign.