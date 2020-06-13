Spurs were drained by last season's success, says Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur's run to the Champions League final left the players "on their knees" at the end of last season and the team did not have enough time to recover before the current Premier League campaign began, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said.

The Frenchman said Spurs, who lost 2-0 to Liverpool in their maiden Champions League final last June, had performed above expectations over the last few years and it had taken a toll on the players.

"There is a risk when you go over your potential. Last season, we went on an incredible run in the Champions League and we finished the season on our knees," the 33-year-old told British media.

"You don’t have time to recover from one season before you have to start a new one.

"Maybe the consequence when you play four years making a huge effort to compete with the top teams ... it’s a lot of accumulation and one season there is everything you cannot control. It can happen."