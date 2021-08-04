Stay at Brighton and fight for your place, Lucas Radebe tells Al Ahly-linked Percy Tau

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has urged Percy Tau to stay at Brighton and Hove Albion and fight for his place. After a difficult first season in the Premier League, Brighton are said to be willing to listen to offers for the South Africa international, who is reportedly frustrated at the lack of opportunities.

African champions Al Ahly have been reported as interested in the services of Tau, who worked with the Egyptians coach, Pitso Mosimane, at Mamelodi Sundowns. He has also been linked with a move back to Belgium. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly target in-form Brighton midfielder Percy Tau - reports However, Radebe, who also endured a difficult first season in the Premier League with Leeds United before becoming a cult hero, urged the 27-year-old to stay and fight for his place.