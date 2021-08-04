Stay at Brighton and fight for your place, Lucas Radebe tells Al Ahly-linked Percy Tau
CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has urged Percy Tau to stay at Brighton and Hove Albion and fight for his place.
After a difficult first season in the Premier League, Brighton are said to be willing to listen to offers for the South Africa international, who is reportedly frustrated at the lack of opportunities.
African champions Al Ahly have been reported as interested in the services of Tau, who worked with the Egyptians coach, Pitso Mosimane, at Mamelodi Sundowns. He has also been linked with a move back to Belgium.
However, Radebe, who also endured a difficult first season in the Premier League with Leeds United before becoming a cult hero, urged the 27-year-old to stay and fight for his place.
“I don’t think Percy must leave. I see no point in returning to Belgium because he’s been there before. He’s talented enough to play at Brighton. He must fight harder... show them he can do it,” Radebe said according to the Sowetan.
Recently, Tau found the back of the net for the first time for Brighton, and Radebe believes that goal would have done wonders for his confidence.
The first of many? 😏— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 31, 2021
What a goal, @PercyMuziTau22! ⚡️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AUCG5grZfq
“That goal will build his confidence. He must never look back. This season must be the season he shows the world that he’s a great player,” added Radebe.
